Explosions rumble underground in Center City

Crews in Philadelphia are investigating multiple underground incidents in Center City on Tuesday afternoon.Fire officials tell Action News that just before 7:45 a.m. a large noise was heard underground near 20th Street, between Chestnut and Ranstead streets. Firefighters arrived on scene with smoke coming up from a manhole cover.Sarah Kim was in the back of her dry cleaning store when an explosion erupted underground involving PECO equipment. The blast shredded her store's heavy plate glass window."The whole building was shaking," said Kim.In a nearby building, Debbie Meser was home."I was sleeping and I heard a loud explosion-like sound," said Meser.While PECO examined at the scene, there was another call for smoke this time coming from a manhole on 19th and Market Street. PECO says it is not clear if the two incidents are related.No injuries have been reported.