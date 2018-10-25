Explosive device may have been mailed to Joe Biden

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A massive investigation is underway after seven, and possibly an eighth, explosive devices were sent to prominent public figures, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The latest may be a device mailed to a home belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News it bears similarities to the other packages with devices that are being scrutinized by federal authorities.

However, it is not believed that this suspected package ever reached its destination.

A law enforcement presence could be seen outside Biden's Greenville, New Castle County home on Wednesday.

Authorities are calling these devices acts of terror, and they believe they are all connected.

