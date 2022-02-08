theft

2 women accused of stealing $10,000 worth of items from Ulta in Exton, Pa.

West Whiteland Twp. police say the theft happened at the beauty store in Exton.
WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania are searching for two women who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of makeup from an Ulta store.

According to West Whiteland Township police, the women stole roughly $10,000 worth of items from the Ulta store in Exton on February 3.


Police say one of the women removed the merchandise while the other distracted the employees. It reportedly took them 30 minutes to complete the theft.



In an unrelated incident last week, township police released video of a suspect wanted in a grab-and-run theft at Macy's.

That suspect was caught stealing about $2,000 worth of fragrances and also remains at large.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call West Whiteland Township police.
