Caught on video: West Whiteland Township Macy's hit with grab-and-run theft

Authorities say the suspect got away with thousands of dollars worth of perfume.
By
Video captures suspect wanted in Macy's grab-and-run theft

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania say they're seeing a sharp increase in grab-and-run thefts.

The most recent happened on Wednesday at a Macy's in West Whiteland Township.

Mark Spool, 73, captured the tense moments as the thief got away.

"Hey hey hey! What are you doing!" the employee can be heard yelling in the video.



Video shows the thief running to the door as Spool tries to capture the getaway vehicle. Police say it appears the places were missing or covered up.

"Your heart is pumping. Your adrenaline is going. Your mind is racing," Spool said. "Running after them, I'm glad I did, they almost ran me over"

West Whiteland Township police say it's unclear why these types of thefts are on the rise but believe its like due to the high-end value of the fragrances.

"We'll have a group coming out of Delaware. We'll have groups coming out of Philadelphia. We're investigating a fragrance group now in this whole tri-county," said West Whiteland Township Police Criminal Investigations Detective Scott Pezick.



While police don't recommend anyone run after suspects, investigators say thanks to Mark Spool's video they may be able to link the criminals to other cases.

Spool hopes his actions serve as some sort of deterrent to criminals, reminding them the public is watching.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at 484-875-6021 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.
