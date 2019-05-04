Fake ride share driver assaults woman near Univ. of Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say a man posing as a ride share driver sexually assaulted a woman near the University of Delaware.

The assault happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Newark.

The 21-year-old victim told police that she was walking on South Chapel Street near East Delaware Avenue when a GMC pickup truck pulled up to her. The male driver told her he was driving for a ride share service and offered her a ride home.

The victim said she had not called for a ride, but got into the vehicle.

The driver began to drive, and at one point pulled over, produced a knife, and told the victim to perform a sexual act with him.

According to the victim, after the assault the driver then continued to drive.

The victim was eventually able to get out of the truck and get help.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 40 years of age, medium build, short hair and he spoke in broken English with an accent.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver 4-door GMC pickup truck with an extended cab and a tool chest behind the cab. The vehicle reportedly has a license plate from an unknown state on both the front and back of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 366-7100.
