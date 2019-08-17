CLOSE CALL: Falls Township officer escapes injury after car slams into vehicle

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Falls Township police officer escaped injury when a car rammed into his vehicle from behind on Route 13.
On Friday, police released dashcam video of the Tuesday incident to remind drivers of the law requiring them to move over for stopped emergency vehicles or slow down and pass at a safe speed.
Penalties for violations include fines up to $10,000 and a suspended license.
