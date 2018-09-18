Family and friends: Son mentally troubled in killing of father in Yeadon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4269232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man found dead by Gladwyne road was killed by son in Yeadon, police say. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on September 17, 2018.

Robert Coult III

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4267855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> News conference on body found in Gladwyne, Pa. held September 17, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4254552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 15, 2018.

Authorities say a son killed his father in Yeadon, Delaware County then drove his body to Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, where he allegedly dumped the body by the side of the road.We learned Monday night from those who knew the suspect that there were signs he was deeply mentally troubled.Friends and family knew medical professionals knew.Law enforcement had frequent contact with him. And yet no one was able to put it all together to definitively say this could happen someday.The body was found in the 1600 block of Spring Mill Road in the Gladwyne section around 7:26 a.m. Saturday.The victim was identified as 59-year-old Robert Coult Jr. Investigators say he died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds.Robert Coult III, 30, allegedly admitted to killing his father after an argument over money on West Providence Road in Yeadon."He repeatedly hit his father in the head with a hammer. He then, while his father was still alive on the floor, went into the kitchen, got a knife, and repeatedly stabbed his father," said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.Police say the son struggled with what to do next. He allegedly confessed to police that he tried to dismember his father but was unsuccessful, so he apparently decided on another course of action."He took his father's clothes off, he put a fresh t-shirt on him, and carried him out of the house," said Copeland.Coult III then allegedly told police he placed his father in the front seat of the car, strapped him in, and drove him to Lower Merion.The area was known to them, police say, because the victim liked to kayak in the area.On Sunday, police say the victim's girlfriend and her brother called the police to report Robert Coult Jr. missing and gave them a photo.Detectives were able to use that photo to identify the body.The victim's brother who declined to appear on camera says Robert Coult, III had been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic from an early age.He was under the care of a psychiatrist and had been admitted to the psych ward at Fitzgerald Mercy several times.Recently they learned that he had stopped taking his medications. He had previously had a number of altercations with his father at their home on Providence Road in Yeadon.Police say they were called to the home before for violent outbursts and erratic behavior from Coult III.Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo said, "I did not see any remorse yesterday while I was dealing with him, none."If convicted he faces a sentence of life in prison.Coult III was arraigned and charged with murder on Monday. He is being held until his preliminary hearing on September 25.------