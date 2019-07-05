Family burned when fireworks go off during road rage shooting, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities say a family of four, including two children, are in the hospital after a major car fire that was sparked by a road rage shooting near Houston, Texas.

The incident happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Mount Houston Road.

Authorities say the father got into some sort of argument with the suspect. That suspect pulled out a gun, and the father tried to drive off.

The gunman shot at the car, which set off fireworks in the vehicle, causing it to catch fire, deputies say.

"Family had bought fireworks. It is believed gunfire struck the fireworks causing them to ignite," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Dramatic video shows flames overtaking the car.

The two children, a 1-year-old and 2-years-old, suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition.



Investigators said some good Samaritans came to the rescue to help the family to an ER clinic.

The shooter took off in a newer model Ford Expedition with possibly a woman and two other people.

There is no description of the suspect and that vehicle, but Sheriff Gonzalez said that the shooter appeared to be with the family earlier in the night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingu.s. & worldfireworksroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man, woman pulled from river; child found alone
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
AccuWeather: Hot and Steamy, Spotty Storms Today
Police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing
Dog stolen from traveling circus in Delaware
70-year-old disqualified L.A. Marathon runner found dead
Show More
Coal tycoon among 7 killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits SoCal
Midwife charged after at-home birth ends in tragedy
Philadelphia refinery extends termination date for workers
3 injured in 2 crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard
More TOP STORIES News