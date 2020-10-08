Family members ID carjacking victim killed in Germantown rampage

Stan Cochran

Skylar Owen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect in a fatal carjacking, who later fired an AK-47 style assault rifle at police, was shot and killed by officers in Germantown, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.Police sources tell Action News the suspect, identified by friends as Stan Cochran, may be connected to the murders of a mother and her son earlier this week on the 6500 block of North Lambert Street."What we had this morning is the case of a deranged individual who was on a rampage over the period of about ten minutes," said Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp.Gripp said this all started when the 29-year-old suspect pointed a rifle at a female employee inside St. Luke's Episcopal Church on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday and fired at least one shot. She was not hit.Police said Cochran took the woman's keys, stole her car, and crashed it on Greene Street.Cochran then allegedly attempted to carjack a passing vehicle and fired a few shots at that car, but the woman driving the car was able to get away unharmed.The suspect then attempted to carjack a 19-year-old woman in an Infiniti. Police said he opened fire on the woman and she was struck.Arriving officers found the victim in her car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Family members identified the victim as Skylar Owen on Thursday night.Responding officers arrived at Greene Street and Chelten Avenue and located Cochran."The offender was holding an AK-47 style assault rifle," Sgt. Gripp told reporters. "Officers were inside a patrol wagon and ordered the male to drop the weapon, which he pointed at them. He did not drop the weapon. The officers discharged at him several times."Police said they don't believe Cochran was hit at that point and ran north on Greene approaching Rittenhouse. There, he encountered responding officers."He pointed his assault rifle at responding officers and fired at least one time at them, striking their car--their marked police car," Gripp recounted.The officers exited the police car and returned fire at the suspect.Gripp said that as the officers were trying to get tactical cover, the suspect entered a police vehicle but could not drive away because the keys were not in the car.According to Gripp, seconds later the suspect got out of the vehicle and began to walk down Germantown Avenue, still holding the gun.Police said the officers once again issued orders to drop the weapon. When Cochran did not comply, officers opened fire and he was struck multiple times.Cochran was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.In all, police say four officers fired their weapons. There were no officers injured in the incident.