Family: Philly officer shoots man with special needs asking for money

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a plainclothes officer in Philadelphia opened fire on a man with special needs on Monday night.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of G Street.

Police tell Action News an officer was in an unmarked car when the man came up to the officer's window.

Police say the officer thought he saw a gun and shot the man through the window. The man was unarmed.



The niece of shooting victim says her uncle has special needs and was begging for quarters when the officer shot him.

Family members have identified the victim as 28-year-old Joel Johnson. He's still in the operating room according to family members.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stray bullet grazes boy sitting on porch in Philly
Police searching for 2 young siblings in North Philly
Police: Man stabbed in parking lot of Boston Market
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured in Tacony
Man accused of urinating on statue of child: "A huge mistake"
Tornado touched down in Lancaster County, officials confirm
Show More
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Downpours; More Comfortable Air Returning
Wandering lovebird popping up all over in South Philly community
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Margate liquor store
More TOP STORIES News