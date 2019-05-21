Family: Philly officer shoots man with special needs asking for money

Niece of shooting victim says her uncle is mentally challenged and was begging for quarters when the @PhillyPolice officer shot him. According to detectives, the shooting victim approached the officer in an unmarked car. The officer thought he had a gun and shot him. @6abc pic.twitter.com/rzrqfvw0fR — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a plainclothes officer in Philadelphia opened fire on a man with special needs on Monday night.It happened around 9:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of G Street.Police tell Action News an officer was in an unmarked car when the man came up to the officer's window.Police say the officer thought he saw a gun and shot the man through the window. The man was unarmed.The niece of shooting victim says her uncle has special needs and was begging for quarters when the officer shot him.Family members have identified the victim as 28-year-old Joel Johnson. He's still in the operating room according to family members.