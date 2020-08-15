Family rescued from roof of burning Hunting Park rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family was rescued from the roof of a burning rowhome in Philadelphia's Hunting Park Section.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of Alfred Street.

When crews arrived, they discovered a couple and their child on the roof. Flames were shooting from the first and second floors.

All three were rescued from the roof and taken to Einstein Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

It took crews 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

Investigators have not said how the fire started.
