Family searching for answers after man assaulted outside South Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person they say assaulted a man in South Philadelphia and left him out on the curb with brain damage.The attack happened on October 11, outside of Cookies Tavern, on the corner of Alder Street and Oregon Avenue.Frank Tarantella was transported to the hospital by firefighters, who were first to arrive on scene.Tarantella suffered brain trauma, and his family says he has been in a coma since the attack.Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward.There is a $10,000 reward being offered for anyone who has information or video that leads to an arrest.