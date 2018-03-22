2 Ohio police officers save baby choking in car

Two police officers in Ohio were in the right place, at the right time, to save a baby's life.Dash cam video shows the two Shaker Heights patrolmen performing infant CPS on two-month-old Tyra, after she began choking on milk in her mother's car.The pair of officers just happened to pull up as Tamica Pruitte stopped in the middle of the road, and got out of her vehicle in a panic.The two officers tapped little Tyra on the back until she started breathing again.Her mother says it's a miracle the police officers were driving behind her.------