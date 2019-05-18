u.s. & world

7-year-old honored for calling 911 after mom collapses

CINCINNATI -- A 7-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after keeping her cool and calling 911 while her mother was having a medical emergency.

Alyssa Ward sprang into action, summoning help recently when her mother collapsed at home. Dispatcher Victoria Jenkins gave Ward life-or-death instructions over the phone, and paramedics arrived at the family's Cincinnati-area home within minutes.

"She has a very little voice, but she got a lot accomplished with that little voice, that's for sure," Jenkins said.

Ward was recently honored for stepping up when her mom needed her most, and she got to meet the men and women who helped save her mother's life during a surprise assembly at her school.

"You grow up and you think your parents are your heroes," Ward's mother Jennifer said. "Now that I get to call my 7-year-old my hero...it's an amazing feeling."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohioparenting911 callchildrenu.s. & worldfeel good
U.S. & WORLD
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Storm chaser gets caught up in forming tornado: VIDEO
Prince William opens up about 'pain like no other' after Diana's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Animal shelter suspends adoptions, intakes after infections
FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
Popular office work stations recalled over injury hazard
Show More
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend accused of battering him
Man critical following shooting in Port Richmond
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
AccuWeather: Pleasantly Warm
More TOP STORIES News