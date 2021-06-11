Family & Parenting

911 operator meets North Carolina mom, newborn she helped deliver over the phone

EMBED <>More Videos

911 operator meets mom, newborn she helped deliver over the phone

MONROE, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother met the 911 operator who talked her through delivering her baby.

Keri Michaels got the call around 3:30 in the morning. Samantha Lockhart of Union County was on the other end of the line.

Lockhart was out of breath and struggling to communicate with Michaels.

"I knew that she was already in labor, and the child was coming," Keri Michaels said.

Lockhart was at her home with only her three young children there with her. Her fourth child was on the way, and Lockhart knew she would not be able to make it to the hospital.

That's when Michaels stepped in.

"It's like God sent her, for me, for this situation. She kept me calm. She walked me through everything," Lockhart said. "She was definitely amazing. I wouldn't have had it any other way."

In the end, Lockhart's son was born at a healthy 8 lbs 5 oz.

"I will remember this call for the rest of my life," Michaels said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnc911 callbirthherobabygood news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man seen digging, acting strange before explosions: Neighbors
Philly lifts final COVID restrictions, including indoor mask mandate
AccuWeather: Damp and cool today, weekend warmup
A tale of two prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pa.
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Family of Phillies rookie Luke Williams proud after incredible week
Tractor-trailer jackknifes, spills fuel on I-295
Show More
Philly Shootings: Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of home
Upper Darby switches to student-only graduation due to rain
World's fastest, tallest, longest coaster opening at Six Flags
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
Trump's DOJ seized data of House Democrats from Apple: Sources
More TOP STORIES News