community journalist

Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years

HOLMES, Pa. -- "It was just God's work, man," said Kenneth Wimberly, who just learned he has another daughter.

This story takes us back 17 years to Sulzberger Middle School. A 6th-grader, Ashley Thomas, would practice stylizing hair on her new best friend, Toya Wimberly.

Many said the couple from West Philadelphia looked and acted like sisters. They grew up feeling that way, too.

15 years ago, Ashley learned that her dad, Mike, was not her biological father. This never stopped Mike from being around and taking care of Ashley. Unfortunately, her mother passed away several years later.

Toya's father, Kenneth, always joked that Ashley was his daughter, also. It wasn't until last week that he learned this was true.

It was a chain reaction that started on social media. Kenneth was pictured in photos of his daughter, Toya's engagement party on Facebook. Ashley's late mother's best friend recognized him as someone they used to hang out with. Kenneth remembered the women and started lining up the pieces.

This prompted the group to conduct a DNA test. Sure enough, Ashley, 31, and Toya, 29, are not-so-long-lost sisters. Both are the daughters of Kenneth Wimberly.

Although shocking, it is not a surprise given their similarities. They both grew up having huge gaps in their front teeth and high cheekbones. Funnily enough, they both are currently wearing braces to fix the former.

They tout themselves as hustling entrepreneurs who both started their own businesses. Toya owns a children's transportation company, Global Rides Transportation, while Ashley created Hot Headz Hair Studio.

They recently planned a group trip to Miami, but ultimately were the only two who carried out the vacation. This gave them an opportunity to deepen their bond further before even realizing they were related.

Both became pregnant at the same time and the fathers of their first children are brothers themselves. And now, they learn they have the same father.

The whole family is left to wonder, "why now?" after nearly two decades of successful friendships. There may not be any answers, but they know there is only room to become closer.

RELATED: 100-year-old Leap Day baby celebrates "25th birthday"

EMBED More News Videos

Angie Crognale may be celebrating her 25th birthday, but she was born one whole century ago. Community Journalist Matteo explains.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingrelationshipscommunity journalistfamilyinstagram stories
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
100-year-old Leap Day baby celebrates "25th birthday"
Nora the Piano Cat still on key after 13 years of internet fame
Morgan's Cove is a hidden pirate treasure located in the Bay Area
Leap year sisters meet leap year doctor who delivered them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dinner party sends 12 people to hospital
Stolen ambulance suspect still in hospital after chase
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Man shot by police during Doylestown standoff has died
Several injured, 1 fatally, following multiple fires
Man who stole ambulance, led Philly police on chase: "I want my wife"
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Show More
TIMELINE: Stolen ambulance chase in NE Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Taste Of Spring Monday
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Coach surprised with kidney donor match during basketball game
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
More TOP STORIES News