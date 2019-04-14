California man plans fake arrest to propose to girlfriend

A California woman thought life with her boyfriend was about to be turned upside down when he was pulled over by police outside of a family gathering.She was right, but not in the way she thought.It turns out, a Hanford police officer was helping Princeton Jones propose to the love of his life, Jamicia Johnson."We devised a little plan and I told him 'Hey, I'll pull you over,' and he goes 'Well I have really loud music in my car I can bump my music'," says Officer Mark Carillo."And I'm like, oh my God, what the heck is going on? What did he do," says Jamicia Johnson.Officer Mark Carillo made a big deal about finding something on Jones' person.When Johnson walked over to find out what it was, her boyfriend got down on one knee holding the ring box Carillo pulled out of his pocket.She was shocked but she did say 'yes' to the memorable proposal.Now, they are both in for a life sentence.