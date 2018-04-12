FAMILY & PARENTING

Chance encounter leads to new family

EMBED </>More Videos

New family: Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 p.m. (WPVI)

A chance encounter on a plane has created a new family for two strangers.

Samantha Snipes was 8 months pregnant when she met Temple Phipps aboard a flight.

Samantha had just left an abusive relationship and was considering putting her baby up for adoption.

Temple wanted to adopt, but was rejected by agencies because she is single.

The two bonded aboard that flight, and when Samantha went into labor three days later, she called Temple, who came right away.

It was then that Samantha asked her to adopt her baby boy.

"Amazing woman who was selfless and courageous and gave me the opportunity to be a mother," said Temple Phipps.

"We're friends. She's like my sister or my mother. I don't have a family anymore. I mean, my whole life started over here," said Samantha Snipes.

Temple is now raising the baby, whose name is Vaughn.

18 months later, the two women say their bond is stronger than ever.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionparentingfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News