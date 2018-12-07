FYI PHILLY

2018 Holiday Gift Guide

Here's what's coming up on the gift giving episode of the show.

It's our holiday gift guide on FYI Philly. We've got a list, we've checked it twice and it includes gifts for her, ideas for him and presents with a purpose. Plus, we visit three local markets packed with handmade items and a 6-pack of pieces crafted by some of Philadelphia's top artists. We'll preview the 50th annual performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker and hear from the Grinch himself before his debut at the Merriam Theater.

FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News and Sports Sunday.

Host location
A Very Philly Christmas in Fairmount Park
Tours of historic houses run through December 23rd.
Holidays in the Park | Facebook | Laurel Hill Mansion
7201 Randolph Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Makin' it in Philly: MIP and German
Alicia Vitarelli takes us shopping around City Hall where two markets have taken over creating a destination packed with gift ideas.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market | Facebook
Dilworth Park (Open through Jan. 1)

Christmas Village | Facebook
Love Park (open through Christmas Eve)

Cherry Street Pier Holiday Market
The reimagined Cherry Street Pier is open for its first winter season. Come grab your tree, ornaments and local handmade gifts all while enjoying art and delicious food and drink. A one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs.

Cherry Street Pier | Facebook Open through Christmas day.

X-Mas tree stand | Holiday Art Star Pop-up
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Craft NOW - 6 MIP gifts
Melissa Magee rounds up a six-pack of made in Philadelphia gifts crafted by some of the city's finest artists.

CraftNOW | Facebook

Edgewood Made Porcelain Pitcher | Facebook

Center for Art in Wood Pizza Cutter | Facebook

Maria Eife Jewelry | Facebook

Twee Handmade Sidewalk Chalk | Facebook

East Falls Glassworks | Facebook

Dianne Koppisch Hricko Silk Scarf | Facebook

Shakespeare & Co. Bookstore
Jeannette Reyes visits a new bookstore in the city that will help you get a read on some novel gift ideas.

Shakespeare & Co.
1632 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
hours: M-F 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sat 8-8, Sun 9-6

Holiday decorating tips
The designers at Carl Alan Floral Designs offer three tips for holiday decorating.

Carl Alan Floral Designs
1700 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Gifts for her
Alicia Vitarelli shares some holiday gift ideas for the ladies.

Addison Bay | Facebook | Instagram

Jane Winchester | Facebook | Instagram

Aavrani

Ford Go Further Presents: Gifts for him
Ducis Rodgers gets out on the road on the hunt for some festive gifts for the fellas.

Di Bruno Brothers | Facebook
120 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA

Philadelphia Auto Show | Facebook
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Feb. 2-10, 2019
Black Tie Tailgate Gala
Feb. 1, 2019

Broad Street Beard Company | Facebook

Gifts that Give Back
Melissa Magee rounds up a few holiday gifts that give back to those in need.

Breathe & Bstyll | Instagram

Adopt a Pig | Facebook

Tiny WPA | Facebook
4017 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19104

Pennsylvania Ballet Nutcracker
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker | Facebook
At the Academy of Music: Performances run through Dec. 31

Love Arts: Dr Seuss' The Grinch
Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Merriam Theater
Dec. 19-29
250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Arts in Philly | Twitter | Grinch tickets

Shelter Me
Get your picture with the Grinch while saving animals! Philly's oldest animal shelter is partnering with the revamped Bourse Philly Food Hall for the Meet the Grinch fundraiser. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 15, you can get a picture with the Grinch himself for a $10 donation to Morris.

Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Meet The Grinch Event | Facebook
The Bourse Philly
Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Bourse Philly


