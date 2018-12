Makin' it in Philly: MIP and German



It's our holiday gift guide on FYI Philly. We've got a list, we've checked it twice and it includes gifts for her, ideas for him and presents with a purpose. Plus, we visit three local markets packed with handmade items and a 6-pack of pieces crafted by some of Philadelphia's top artists. We'll preview the 50th annual performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker and hear from the Grinch himself before his debut at the Merriam Theater.FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News and Sports Sunday.Tours of historic houses run through December 23rd.7201 Randolph Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19121Alicia Vitarelli takes us shopping around City Hall where two markets have taken over creating a destination packed with gift ideas.Dilworth Park (Open through Jan. 1)Love Park (open through Christmas Eve)The reimagined Cherry Street Pier is open for its first winter season. Come grab your tree, ornaments and local handmade gifts all while enjoying art and delicious food and drink. A one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs.Open through Christmas day.121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106Melissa Magee rounds up a six-pack of made in Philadelphia gifts crafted by some of the city's finest artists.Jeannette Reyes visits a new bookstore in the city that will help you get a read on some novel gift ideas.1632 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103hours: M-F 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sat 8-8, Sun 9-6The designers at Carl Alan Floral Designs offer three tips for holiday decorating.1700 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Alicia Vitarelli shares some holiday gift ideas for the ladies.Ducis Rodgers gets out on the road on the hunt for some festive gifts for the fellas.120 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Feb. 2-10, 2019Feb. 1, 2019Melissa Magee rounds up a few holiday gifts that give back to those in need.4017 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19104At the Academy of Music: Performances run through Dec. 31Merriam TheaterDec. 19-29250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Get your picture with the Grinch while saving animals! Philly's oldest animal shelter is partnering with the revamped Bourse Philly Food Hall for the Meet the Grinch fundraiser. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 15, you can get a picture with the Grinch himself for a $10 donation to Morris.1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Bourse Philly