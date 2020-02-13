u.s. & world

Does your baby have what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador?

Every parent thinks their baby is most adorable child you'll ever see, but it is cute enough to be the new Gerber baby?

A decade ago Gerber, who prides themselves on celebrating babies from all backgrounds, launched a photo search inspired by countless photos sent by parents who saw their little one in the company's iconic baby logo.

Now 10 years later, Gerber announced the launch of their 2020 photo search contest for their next "Spokesbaby."

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. "We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us."

For 2020, Gerber has updated its photo search entry process to allow you to include not just photos, but videos as well to help share stories about your family.

"We want to see your baby strut their stuff and show their personality. Whether they're dancing, playing, or chowing down, upload your favorite photos and videos here. Make sure to have clear lighting so we can see your little one," the company's website said.

Your baby will be judged based on the following criteria:

  • Visual appeal

  • Expressiveness

  • Gerber's heritage and its "Anything For Baby" mission


    • If you think your baby has what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador, CLICK HERE.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    family & parentingcontestsbabybabiesphotosu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    U.S. & WORLD
    112-year-old Japanese man with sweet tooth is world's oldest
    Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial
    Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos
    Sanders edges out Buttigieg in NH, giving Dems 2 front-runners
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Wrong-way driver charged with 7th DUI
    Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
    Judge to approve PES refinery sale on Thursday
    Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
    Exclusive: School bus driver abandons children in NJ, police say
    Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
    2 more Philly schools closed due to asbestos
    Show More
    N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
    Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on AC Expressway
    Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
    Gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
    Girardi tells Phillies' pitchers, catchers to forget about last season
    More TOP STORIES News