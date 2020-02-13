Does your baby have what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador?

A decade ago Gerber, who prides themselves on celebrating babies from all backgrounds, launched a photo search inspired by countless photos sent by parents who saw their little one in the company's iconic baby logo.
Now 10 years later, Gerber announced the launch of their 2020 photo search contest for their next "Spokesbaby."
"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. "We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us."
For 2020, Gerber has updated its photo search entry process to allow you to include not just photos, but videos as well to help share stories about your family.
"We want to see your baby strut their stuff and show their personality. Whether they're dancing, playing, or chowing down, upload your favorite photos and videos here. Make sure to have clear lighting so we can see your little one," the company's website said.
Your baby will be judged based on the following criteria:
If you think your baby has what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador, CLICK HERE.