Karen Rogers' son gives the forecast for Take Your Child to Work Day

Karen Rogers stepped aside Thursday to let a potential future meteorologist do her job, one she knows very well - her son Kevin.Kevin took over the reigns as Big Board operator for Take Your Child to Work Day.Not only did Kevin share the weather for kids headed to the bus - but he also gave the all-important recess forecast."It's nice out to play," he said.Kevin also gave a suggestion for what to do during the expected rains on Friday."It's a great day to go to the movie theater and see 'Avengers: End Game,'" Kevin said.Karen was so impressed with her son forecasting skills, she gave him a surprise - tickets to go see the Avengers movie!As Tamala Edwards pointed out, it pays to come in early!