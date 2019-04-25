Karen Rogers' son gives the forecast for Take Your Child to Work Day

Karen Rogers stepped aside Thursday to let a potential future meteorologist do her job, one she knows very well - her son Kevin.
Kevin took over the reigns as Big Board operator for Take Your Child to Work Day.
Not only did Kevin share the weather for kids headed to the bus - but he also gave the all-important recess forecast.
"It's nice out to play," he said.
Kevin also gave a suggestion for what to do during the expected rains on Friday.
"It's a great day to go to the movie theater and see 'Avengers: End Game,'" Kevin said.
Karen was so impressed with her son forecasting skills, she gave him a surprise - tickets to go see the Avengers movie!
As Tamala Edwards pointed out, it pays to come in early!
