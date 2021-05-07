This selfless mom of 12 won GMA's epic Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10594035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TJ Holmes and Ginger Zee traveled to Wilson to visit Jones and her family, who helped coordinate the celebration.

WILSON, N.C. -- Miss Pat, a mom of 12 from North Carolina, got a Mother's Day surprise on Friday that she will never forget."It's indescribable," she said.And it'd be hard to find someone more deserving for "Good Morning America's" Breakfast in Bed prize.At the age of 67, Miss Pat has raised a dozen children of her own, and she now has more than 50 grandkids."My mom has been my rock. If I didn't have her, I don't know where I'd be," said Courtney Jones, Miss Pat's daughter.Miss Pat worked multiple jobs to make ends meet but that never stopped her from helping others in her community -- she is a regular volunteer at her local food bank at Glad Tidings Gospel Church.'GMA's' TJ Holmes and Ginger Zee traveled to Wilson, about 40 miles outside of Raleigh, to visit Jones and her family, who helped coordinate the celebration."I'm lost for words. I love my family. I love all of you," she said.Tyson Foods surprised her with a donation of 40,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Tyson products to Glad Tidings Gospel Hall Food Bank. The donation was valued at more than $166,000."All that food -- Lord, have mercy. The people are going to be so excited," Miss Pat said, thinking more of the gift to others than the $5,000 gift card for herself for TJ X, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods."That's her. Mom is selfless. She never thinks about herself," Courtney said."I just do the best I can...I just do the best I can," Miss Pat said.