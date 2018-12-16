U.S. & WORLD

Mother reunites with daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother reunites with daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

The tears flowed in Florida when an 88-year-old mother reunited with the daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier.

Genevieve Purinton was 18 when she gave birth to Connie Moultroup in Indiana.

She asked to see the baby, but was told the newborn had died.

Purinton did not argue or ask for a death certificate, blaming her youth for the mistake.

But the truth was Moultroup had been covertly adopted by a family in Southern California.

Last Christmas, Connie received an Ancestry DNA kit, which helped her track down a cousin, and then her biological mother.

"In a lifetime of wanting this. I remember being five-years-old and wishing I could find my mother," Moultroup says.

But, with the discovery of a daughter, Purinton also learned that she has a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

Moultroup also learned that she has two half-sisters from her biological father, whom she plans to meet.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldreunion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
TSA decides to end 'quiet skies' domestic surveillance program
Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death
Facebook could potentially face $1.63 billion fine over data breach
New information reveals radio problems hindered police response in Parkland school shooting
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Show More
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Tioga-Nicetown shooting leaves man fighting for his life
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City
More News