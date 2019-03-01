New York Times piece says boredom is good for kids

A New York Times opinion piece is striking a chord with modern parents.It's titled "Let Children Get Bored Again."In it, Pamela Paul writes that boredom not only spawns creativity and self-sufficiency, it also teaches kids that life isn't a parade of amusements.Paul references the lost age of underparenting, where grown-ups thought a certain amount of boredom was appropriate and didn't try to fill their children's every hour with activities or digital devices.She writes that suffering through tedium forces kids to respond constructively and to make something happen for themselves.Paul urges parents and teachers to allow kids to get bored, and stay bored, saying it will prepare them for a more realistic future where they may have to spend an entire boring day answering old emails.-----