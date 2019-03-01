U.S. & WORLD

New York Times piece says boredom is good for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

New York Times piece says boredom is good for kids. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 1, 2019.

A New York Times opinion piece is striking a chord with modern parents.

It's titled "Let Children Get Bored Again."

In it, Pamela Paul writes that boredom not only spawns creativity and self-sufficiency, it also teaches kids that life isn't a parade of amusements.

Paul references the lost age of underparenting, where grown-ups thought a certain amount of boredom was appropriate and didn't try to fill their children's every hour with activities or digital devices.

She writes that suffering through tedium forces kids to respond constructively and to make something happen for themselves.

Paul urges parents and teachers to allow kids to get bored, and stay bored, saying it will prepare them for a more realistic future where they may have to spend an entire boring day answering old emails.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbig talkersparenting
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
3-year-old girl puts boy in headlock after he asks her to marry him
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
After 'botch,' Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: Flower Show, Sixers host champs, Union season debut
Meet the new the 2019 Gerber spokesbaby
Nurse adopts boy she cared for in pediatric ICU
Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Two storms head in for the weekend
Woman charged with dragging Delaware trooper with SUV
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested in Del., dead body recovered
Philly Flower Show has '60s vibe with 'Flower Power'
Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Show More
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Firefighters battle blaze at religious school in Blackwood
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
From a life sentence to a life serving: Philly man's new reality
Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to 3-year deal
More News