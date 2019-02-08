There's a really cute 6-month old baby boy in Delran, New Jersey who has no idea that he's stolen the hearts of the internet.From shaving his face, to lifting weights and getting big and strong and even working on the car, little Ryan MacMillan has earned Insta-status from these adorable photos of him doing all kinds of grown up things.Ryan was born 9 weeks premature at just 2 pounds, 15 ounces and so his dad, who is quite adept at Photoshop, created a super cute and really inspiring photo series of his little man doing all the things he will do as he grows."When Ryan was born, we joked that he was advanced and not premature so we thought it would be fun to have him do manly things or grown-up things that no baby could actually do," said Ryan's dad, Matt McMillan.Matt and mom Alyssa even made props by hand, including a tiny briefcase for a photo that shows Ryan on his way to work.They are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support and say people - especially other parents of premature babies - have told them that these photos are a source of hope and a reminder that even the tiniest baby can grow up do to great things.And so they are proud to be the source of this positive spin this put on a situation that can be so difficult and so trying.-----