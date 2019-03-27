North Carolina fire department expecting 7 babies

SALISBURY, N.C. -- A North Carolina fire department is about to get a little bit bigger!The Salisbury Fire Department crew is expecting seven new recruits. That's right, seven firefighters' wives are pregnant.While one is due in March, other members of the same fire department are expecting babies in April, May, June, August, and September -- oh, baby!The group already welcomed two new additions: one in February and one in December.Brianna Mitschele, of Flashpoint Photography, said she saw the pregnancy announcements popping up on Facebook and wanted to photograph it."I heard about all of my friends expecting and then the number of ladies expecting kept rising so I asked about doing a shoot," she said. "All seven of the ladies were so excited and I was so happy to be able to capture such a memorable time in the department's history. Seven new recruits making nine new babies in just one year time."Not only were the firefighters new to the station, Mitschele said six of the women are first-time moms."(I'm) so happy to all be together going through this special life-changing moment together. All of the ladies are expecting their first child except one, she is expecting her second."The photoshoot was made a little more special thanks to Mitschele.She created personalized onesies for each baby, which were detailed with their daddy's station number.