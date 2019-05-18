Family & Parenting

Rick Williams Tries the New Rope Course at the Philadelphia Zoo

By Bethany Owings
Take to the air 34 feet up to cross bridges, balance on ropes, and climb through obstacles, and take a quick zip right to the bottom....all while safely hitched to a climbing harness!
WildWorks Rope Course

March-October: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
November-February: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Unlock Adventure: The Philadelphia Zoo 2019
Meet the growing giraffe family, the playful gorilla siblings and a baby gibbon that will take your breath away.
