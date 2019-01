It was quite the party for one man in Juniata Park today.Rocco Lodise celebrated turning 100 years young!He served as an engineer in the Army during World War II and raised four children before working for the United States Postal Service.After retiring in the 80s, Lodise became a frequent visitor at the Older Adult Center, where he soon became a dance instructor for the past 25 years.A very happy birthday to you Mister Lodise, and thank you for your service.