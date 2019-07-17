What's The Deal: Beach day hacks

If you're heading for the beach this summer, or even the pool, there are some simple things you can do to make your fun in the sun more enjoyable.
Here are some hacks from our friends at MoneyTalksNews.
There's a reason the beach is a symbol of summer. It's a great place for relaxation and family fun. And your fun in the sun will be even better if you use a few simple hacks.
Let's start with the basics: your beach blanket. Rather than towels or a simple sheet, use a fitted sheet. Support the corners and now you've sheltered yourself from blowing sand.
If you bring a cooler of snacks and drinks, save money and space by packing your own ice packs. Fill sealable gallon plastic bags with water and freeze them. Use those for ice packs.
When the ice melts, or when you're ready to go, dump out the water or leftover ice, then use the bags to store suits and other damp items until you get home.
Need a place for your valuables? You can roll money up and put it in an empty lip balm tube.
A fake dirty diaper is also a place most crooks won't touch.
Hate clinging sand? Baby powder sops up moisture, making sand drop off like magic. Don't go to the beach without it.
If you have a newly-mobile baby, this tip is for you. Your day at the beach will be much more enjoyable if you bring a small inflatable kiddie pool with you.
Blow it up, plop your baby in it, with a few toys or maybe some water, and you'll keep your kiddo both contained and entertained..
And finally, before you hit the beach, hit the dollar store for cheap sunglasses, there's no reason to bring your $200 dollar shades to the shore.
And while you're there, be sure and pick up some cheap beach toys.
And if you want to pay it forward, don't throw them away once you're done, give them to another family at the beach.
