Morning Moms: Wife of Action News engineer balancing pregnancy, virtual school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," we are keeping it in the Action News family as we introduce you to the Turners.

Rick Turner is part of our morning team.

The technician works behind the scenes to make sure all those reporter live shots are up and running, while bringing satellite feeds from across the world into our station.

Rick would rather shine the spotlight on his wife, Maggie.

She may be outnumbered with two boys at home and another son due April 16, but Maggie is making sure her family is thriving during the pandemic.

"One of the most challenging aspects of juggling kids during the pandemic is giving my kids that sense of normalcy," Maggie said. "I have two kids who adore school and love being in the classroom."

To help her sons Malachi, 8, and Micah, 6, adjust to virtual learning, Maggie helped turn her home into a classroom.

That meant heading to the backyard for recess, or dressing the kids up as senior citizens for their 100th day of school.

And Maggie has found the key to her sons' success is structure.

"I try to keep them on the same routine," Maggie said. "Once they walk down the steps with their bookbags, they are now entering their classrooms. So we do not do virtual learning with our pajamas on."

Because of her pregnancy, Maggie has taken extra precautions to keep the baby and herself safe, even if it meant limiting what her sons could do.

And this momma is not letting the restrictions get her down; her positive attitude is contagious.

"I choose not to complain. I choose not to focus on what we can't change. I choose to celebrate what we do have and we can change," Maggie said.

Send in your photos and videos to 6abc.com/morningmoms.
