Gov. Wolf Announces $53 million in Additional Support for Pennsylvania Child Care Providers

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced $53 million in additional financial support for child care providers that have suffered during COVID-19.

"This funding will help child care providers bridge the gap until their clientele returns," Governor Wolf said during a news conference at a child care center in Harrisburg. "It will also help them with any increased costs that have been incurred due to the pandemic- things like learning and sanitization, which will help keep the 386,000 children who attend licensed child care facilities safe, as well as the workers who do so much to care for them."

In June, the Wolf administration distributed $51 million in CARES Act Child Care Development funds to eligible child care providers.

The $53 million announced Monday is also from federal CARES Act funding and will be distributed throughout the month of July.

Another $116 million from Act 24 will be distributed in the coming months, bringing the total sum of financial support to $220 million.

There are 7,017 licensed child care providers in the state. As of June 24, 65 closed permanently. Slightly more than 100 additional providers have declined funds indicating they intend to remain closed.
