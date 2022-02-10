small business

Flower shops prepare for biggest day of year despite supply chain issues

Despite the challenges, Tim Farrell says they are ready to deliver love this Valentine's Day.
DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The only business that may be busier than your favorite pizza place on this football Sunday is your neighborhood flower shop.

Specifically, at Farrell's Florist in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, the staff is getting ready for a super Monday.

"Valentine's Day is our Super Bowl. It's the biggest day in the floral industry of the whole year," said owner Tim Farrell.

The rush is already starting. As people who plan ahead are buying their bouquets, Farrell's is preparing for procrastinators too.

"We'll have 20 times the normal deliveries that we do and probably, maybe 50 times the number of pick-ups in the store," said Farrell.

When you do buy your Valentine's Day flowers this year, you can expect to pay about 20% more, and that's for two reasons. One, farmers slowed down growing during the pandemic, and two, supply chain issues are making your favorites harder to get.

"Most of our flowers come to us from many different parts of the world, so we rely on commercial airlines to piggyback our product in their cargos to get to us," said Farrell.

The problem since the pandemic for florists has been fewer flights and cancelations.

"Our products, most of the flowers at least, are things that can't sit for a day or two," he said.

Despite the challenges, Farrell says they are ready to deliver love this Valentine's Day.

"We'll have plenty of flowers and some beautiful bouquets that we can send out on pretty short notice," said Farrell.

