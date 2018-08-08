CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Apps that help you get that designer look for less

Apps that help you get that designer look for less: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on August 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
When it comes to online shopping, saving money has never been easier - it's all at your fingertips!

But with so many apps out there, where do you start? A New Hope, Bucks County-based designer and fashion blogger is sharing her top 4 go-tos.

Amy Devan is a local designer and stylist and her Instagram account, House of Naveda, is stacked with hacks on how to get the dream designer look for less. She says a great way to use the online retail marketplace, Poshmark, is to follow the people you love and admire style-wise and shop their closet.

"A lot of times influencers are gifted or given merchandise from various brands and then have to go through spring cleaning or a purge. So this gives them a digital marketplace to buy and sell various garments," said Amy.

Amy also says she loves Hautelook. The app is owned and run by Nordstrom.

"And that features discounts on designer goods up to 75 percent off. You can set alerts, it's great," she said.

You tell the app what you're shopping for and it lets you know when it goes on sale

Same goes for Shopstyle, which also allows influencers to curate looks that you can shop with a simple tap.

"Let's say you really like this cuff. Click on that, it will tell you where its from, the price and a link to buy it," said Amy.

It also offers similar looks at different price points, so you can achieve the effect you want on your own budget.

"The last one i want to talk about is for fashionistas or trendsetters or trend hunters - it's called Vogue Runway," said Amy.

She says it's the best way to know what designers are creating for each season, so you can stay ahead of what's in at any moment.

"This gives us a this gives us a front row seat at any designer runway show around the world, right at your fingertips. Its a great way to stay in the know and on trend," said Amy.

And Amy says with many of these online retail marketplaces, like Poshmark, it's also easy to make some cash by selling some of the stuff you aren't wearing.

