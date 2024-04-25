Troubleshooters helps South Jersey woman get ticket refund for canceled Jerry Blavat show

A South Jersey woman called on the Troubleshooters for help after a Christmas gift she bought for relatives turned into a real headache.

A South Jersey woman called on the Troubleshooters for help after a Christmas gift she bought for relatives turned into a real headache.

A South Jersey woman called on the Troubleshooters for help after a Christmas gift she bought for relatives turned into a real headache.

A South Jersey woman called on the Troubleshooters for help after a Christmas gift she bought for relatives turned into a real headache.

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman called on the Troubleshooters for help after a Christmas gift she bought for relatives turned into a real headache. We actually fixed two cases of ticket trouble for this viewer.

The first issue involved tickets to see a Philadelphia icon who, sadly, passed away before the show. You might think a situation like that would prompt an instant refund but think again.

"I got the tickets for my aunt and uncle for a Christmas present because they love Jerry Blavat," said Beth Borsuk.

Borsuk bought them tickets for the Jerry Blavat show at The Kimmel Center scheduled for January 28th, 2023.

On January 12, 2023, Blavat posted on Facebook that the show would have to be postponed. Then, eight days before the event, Blavat died. That same day, Borsuk got an email that the concert was "postponed."

"They just kept saying that they were going to reschedule the show, which I thought was crazy because obviously he's not going to be there," she recalled.

Borsuk thought she had bought the tickets directly from The Kimmel Center and Ensemble Arts Philly for $368.95.

"I kept asking for a refund and just kept getting a brick wall," she said.

The back and forth went on for over a year until this past March when Borsuk contacted the Troubleshooters.

"They have my money and I have nothing," she said.

It turns out, Borsuk actually bought the tickets through Tickets-Center.com - which is not affiliated with Ensemble Arts Philly.

"I naively didn't realize that they were bought through a third party. I will definitely check that out from now on," she said.

The good news is the Troubleshooters were able to get Borsuk a full refund.

"I'm thrilled. It's a lot of money to us and you know I'm just happy that it was finally settled," she said.

But the Troubleshooters weren't done.

It turns out Borsuk had tickets for another show that also kept getting cancelled.

"Again the same thing with trying to get a refund for the tickets," she said.

After the Troubleshooters got involved, an off-shoot of that organization offered Borsuk tickets to one of their next performances.

"He said we could have four free tickets and he just wanted to make us happy and I appreciated that very much," she said,.

This is a good reminder to make sure you know whom you're buying from when it comes to show and concert tickets.