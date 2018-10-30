Creepy 'skin' high heels selling for $10,000

The latest twist in fashion footwear is turning heads.Is it a foot? A shoe?It's more of a creepy combination, and no, it's not a costume.The Skin Heel is the real deal.Fashion duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran from Montreal created the shoes.The reason it looks like real skin? That's the point!The thigh-high shoes are even designed to have realistic moles, hairs, and uneven skin tones.If you want your own pair, prepare to spend an arm and a leg - they're $10,000.-----