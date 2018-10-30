Creepy 'skin' high heels selling for $10,000

The latest twist in fashion footwear is turning heads.
Is it a foot? A shoe?
It's more of a creepy combination, and no, it's not a costume.
The Skin Heel is the real deal.
Fashion duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran from Montreal created the shoes.
The reason it looks like real skin? That's the point!
The thigh-high shoes are even designed to have realistic moles, hairs, and uneven skin tones.
If you want your own pair, prepare to spend an arm and a leg - they're $10,000.
