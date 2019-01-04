Japanese company selling giant 'Backpacker's Closet'

A new backpack, courtesy of a Japanese company, is so big the backpacker could even fit in there.
It's made by CWF, and sold by a company called Plywood.
It's called the Backpacker's Closet.
Plywood says this is an ideal accessory for camping.
To show consumers why this is no average backpack, Plywood shows a side by side image for scale.
Most of the colors are sold out as it has become a hot item in Japan.
The backpacks are running for about $250.
