Japanese company selling giant 'Backpacker's Closet'

Japanese company selling giant 'Backpacker's Closet'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 4, 2019.

A new backpack, courtesy of a Japanese company, is so big the backpacker could even fit in there.

It's made by CWF, and sold by a company called Plywood.

It's called the Backpacker's Closet.

Plywood says this is an ideal accessory for camping.

To show consumers why this is no average backpack, Plywood shows a side by side image for scale.

Most of the colors are sold out as it has become a hot item in Japan.

The backpacks are running for about $250.

------
