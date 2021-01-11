FYI Philly

Local entrepreneurs showcase their style with new storefronts

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fason De Viv is a curated marketplace at the Fashion District on East Market Street specializing in clothing for men and women, along with beauty and wellness products and home decor.

Owner Zen Samad personally selects the goods from independent makers from around the world.

Samad is Haitian and Fason De Viv means "lifestyle" in Haitian Creole.

Haiti is known for being the first Black republic to gain its independence and that's what inspires Zen as a buyer. She focuses on independent brands, vibrant colors, and textures.

Samad also carries the latest trends and accessories. With so many people working from home now, she's expanded her loungewear offerings. The goal? Comfy and cozy but still looking fabulous.

Fason De Viv | Instagram
Fashion District, 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107

While many entrepreneurs are taking their businesses online during the pandemic, West Mount Airy native Tina Dixon Spence went the opposite way, giving Buddha Babe, the e-commerce business she started in 2014, a brick and mortar home on small Business Saturday.
The shop gives her a physical space to showcase her handcrafted accessories for babies and toddlers. With the new store, Tina is paying it forward to other women. Carrying handmade onesies, hand-poured candles and custom body butters from other female makers around the country.

Buddha Babe | Instagram
7101 Emlen Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi shopping
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Camden waterfront welcomes first new hotel in 50 years
Flourishing Beauty & Wellness wants you to indulge in good self care
Taste the yummy flavors of Little Hen Market, Cherish Philly, Crown Catering
FYI Philly: New Philadelphia restaurants, wellness spots and outdoor workouts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
Crews battle raging house fire in Delaware
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
Ultralight aircraft crashes in South Jersey
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Show More
Pa. lawmakers weigh-in on Trump impeachment talks
NJ congresswoman tests positive for COVID after Capitol lockdown
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
Harris team say they were blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
Black leaders say racism evident in police response to Capitol attack
More TOP STORIES News