Local entrepreneurs showcase their style with new storefronts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fason De Viv is a curated marketplace at the Fashion District on East Market Street specializing in clothing for men and women, along with beauty and wellness products and home decor.Owner Zen Samad personally selects the goods from independent makers from around the world.Samad is Haitian and Fason De Viv means "lifestyle" in Haitian Creole.Haiti is known for being the first Black republic to gain its independence and that's what inspires Zen as a buyer. She focuses on independent brands, vibrant colors, and textures.Samad also carries the latest trends and accessories. With so many people working from home now, she's expanded her loungewear offerings. The goal? Comfy and cozy but still looking fabulous.Fashion District, 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107While many entrepreneurs are taking their businesses online during the pandemic, West Mount Airy native Tina Dixon Spence went the opposite way, giving, the e-commerce business she started in 2014, a brick and mortar home on small Business Saturday.The shop gives her a physical space to showcase her handcrafted accessories for babies and toddlers. With the new store, Tina is paying it forward to other women. Carrying handmade onesies, hand-poured candles and custom body butters from other female makers around the country.7101 Emlen Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119