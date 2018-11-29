Payless sets up fake boutique 'Palessi', sells shoes for $600

It's perhaps one of the greatest examples of what's in a name.
How much would you pay for shoes? Would that depend on the name?
Discount shoe retailer Payless opened a luxury shoe store called Palessi.
They made it look upscale and high end, but stocked it with its traditionally inexpensive footwear, and priced it ridiculously high.
Shoes that normally go for $20 or $40 were $200, $400 and even $600.
Then, they invited so-called fashion influencers to shop.
Some paid hundreds of dollars for shoes that were far from designer.
Payless sold about $3,000 worth of shoes in three hours.
Those buyers did get their money back and free shoes for taking part in what's now become a viral campaign stunt.
You know Payless and their famous tagline, "You could pay more, but why."
