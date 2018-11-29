Payless sets up fake boutique 'Palessi', sells shoes for $600

It's perhaps one of the greatest examples of what's in a name.How much would you pay for shoes? Would that depend on the name?Discount shoe retailer Payless opened a luxury shoe store called Palessi.They made it look upscale and high end, but stocked it with its traditionally inexpensive footwear, and priced it ridiculously high.Shoes that normally go for $20 or $40 were $200, $400 and even $600.Then, they invited so-called fashion influencers to shop.Some paid hundreds of dollars for shoes that were far from designer.Payless sold about $3,000 worth of shoes in three hours.Those buyers did get their money back and free shoes for taking part in what's now become a viral campaign stunt.You know Payless and their famous tagline, "You could pay more, but why."------