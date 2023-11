Tinicum Township police say two cars were involved, with one of the vehicles flipping and skidding on the sidewalk.

1 killed in 2-car crash on Rout 291 in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash in Delaware County Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Route 291 in Essington.

Tinicum Township police say two cars were involved, with one of the vehicles flipping and skidding on the sidewalk.

They are unsure who if anyone was at fault.