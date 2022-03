WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a fatal fire that killed at least one person inside a rowhome Saturday morning.The fire broke out just after midnight on the 900 block of N. 17th Street.Authorities say heavy fire and smoke rose from the first floor once fire crews arrived.When crews were able to get inside, they found the victim and rushed that person to the hospital, but it was too late.There is no word yet on how the fire started.