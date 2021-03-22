Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback Mountain ski lift plummets to ground

By
POCONO TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A father and two children were among those injured after a ski lift incident at Camelback Mountain in the Poconos on Sunday.

Doug Mackie says he witnessed the terrifying ordeal as a chair on the Sullivan Express lift plummeted to the ground.

Mackie of Easton, Pennsylvania, says he was skiing with his son Dylan when he let a father and his two kids go ahead of him on the lift.

Mackie was two cars behind them when the lift made a sudden stop and started swaying. He then watched in horror as the chair just dropped.

"And we saw that family, the two kids were here and the dad was here, and (their chair) started really going bad and it went up almost vertical and they popped right off. The chair fell and I saw a dad reach for his kids and just grabbed his kids," recalled Mackie.

Mackie says he can't get the image out of his head.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but there is no immediate word on their conditions.

"We are devastated by the weekend's events on the Sullivan Lift and our hearts go out to the family involved. We thank you for your patience as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation. In the meantime, the Sullivan Lift remains closed," said Shawn Hauver, managing director of Camelback Resort in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacamelback resortaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Boulder, Colorado shooting marks latest mass tragedy with 10 dead
Officer shoots suspect during undercover investigation in New Jersey
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch of payments ramps up
Antique door thefts in Philly cause concerns for home, property owners
Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility
Ferris wheel, water slides for sale in Clementon Park auction
Show More
Philly meeting with FIFA to bring World Cup 2026 to the Linc
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice again today, rain on Wednesday
Illinois city to pay reparations to Black Americans
Man killed 2 blocks from Frankford home, 20 shots fired: Police
Delaware residents 50+ can sign up on state's vaccine list
More TOP STORIES News