Father dead, son injured in Norristown shooting

Father dead, son injured in Norristown shooting. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Norristown police are hoping to make a quick arrest and are asking the public for answers.

Action News learned that one of the victims was 66-year-old Ralph Williams. Neighbors identified the second shooting victim as his son

Chopper 6 was over the 500 block of Cherry Street in Norristown last night after police were called out to investigate a shooting.

It happened at 9:17 p.m. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said at least two people were shot and one person was found dead at the scene as reported during Action News at 11 on January 23, 2019.


Sixty-six-year-old Ralph Williams was discovered in a second-floor bedroom and pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was found on the second floor of the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors identified him as Williams' son, David. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Norristown police are hoping anyone with information will give them a call.

So far, no arrests have been made.
