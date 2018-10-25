FBI investigation at New Castle post office, not clear if linked to possible explosive device sent to Joe Biden

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI investigation at Delaware post office. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 25, 2018.

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
There is a large police presence at a post office in New Castle County, Delaware.



County police tell Action News Thursday morning the FBI has taken over an investigation at the Quigly Boulevard post office that they were originally called to inspect.



This comes as news broke that a possible explosive device may have been mailed to a home belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden. Authorities have not said if this is the focus of their investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Possible package sent to Joe Biden. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 25, 2018.



Law enforcement sources tell ABC News the item bears similarities to the other packages with devices that are being scrutinized by federal authorities.

Seven explosive devices were sent to prominent public figures, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

EMBED More News Videos

Crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11on October 24, 2o18.


However, it is not believed that this suspected package ever reached its destination.

A law enforcement presence could be seen outside Biden's Greenville, New Castle County home on Wednesday.

Authorities are calling these devices acts of terror, and they believe they are all connected.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsjoe bidenexplosives foundsuspicious objectsuspicious packageGreenville
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Vandals cause $20K worth of damage at elementary school
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
Overturned truck closes lanes of Rt. 55 in Gloucester Co.
Suspicious package found outside of State Rep.Tom Murt's office
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant
Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cool Today
Historic Stone Inn in Bucks County moved to new location
$1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
Prosecutor: Woman indicted in beating deaths of mother, grandmother
Death toll hits 7 in viral outbreak at N.J. rehabilitation center
More News