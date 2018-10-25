GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --There is a large police presence at a post office in New Castle County, Delaware.
County police tell Action News Thursday morning the FBI has taken over an investigation at the Quigly Boulevard post office that they were originally called to inspect.
This comes as news broke that a possible explosive device may have been mailed to a home belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden. Authorities have not said if this is the focus of their investigation.
Law enforcement sources tell ABC News the item bears similarities to the other packages with devices that are being scrutinized by federal authorities.
Seven explosive devices were sent to prominent public figures, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
However, it is not believed that this suspected package ever reached its destination.
A law enforcement presence could be seen outside Biden's Greenville, New Castle County home on Wednesday.
Authorities are calling these devices acts of terror, and they believe they are all connected.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps