Jury deliberations expected to begin in murder of Philly police inspector's son

The victim, 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, was the son of a Philadelphia police chief inspector.
Police said the Penn State student was back home for his birthday in March 2019 when he was gunned down in South Philadelphia's FDR Park.
Tyquan Atkinson, then 19 years old, was on the run for a few days, before police captured him in the city of Chester a day before Flacco's funeral.
Only Action News was there as Chester police and U.S. Marshals caught up with Atkinson.
Atkinson had climbed onto the roof of a store before being cornered by police.
Flacco had plans to join the Marine Corps.
