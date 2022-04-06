murder

Jury deliberations expected to begin in murder of Philly police inspector's son

The victim, 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, was a Penn State student.
EMBED <>More Videos

Jury deliberations expected to begin in 2019 FDR Park murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of a deadly shooting after a Phillies tailgate three years ago.

The victim, 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, was the son of a Philadelphia police chief inspector.

Police said the Penn State student was back home for his birthday in March 2019 when he was gunned down in South Philadelphia's FDR Park.

Tyquan Atkinson, then 19 years old, was on the run for a few days, before police captured him in the city of Chester a day before Flacco's funeral.

Only Action News was there as Chester police and U.S. Marshals caught up with Atkinson.

EMBED More News Videos

Only Action News was there as authorities captured the suspect in the fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son on April 3, 2019.



Atkinson had climbed onto the roof of a store before being cornered by police.

Flacco had plans to join the Marine Corps.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurderfatal shootingpenn state universityphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Daughter of fugitive killer mom details childhood on the run
Bucks woman admits to shooting partner, hiding body in bedroom: Police
Dashcam video released in case of murdered Pa. Uber driver
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Morning Rain Then Round 2 Tomorrow
Tracking origins of super-powered meth as overdoses rise in Pa.
Singer, Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell dies at 79
4-year-old dies after being shot by brother inside car at gas station
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
Philly zoo among those hiding birds as avian flu spreads across US
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatening to abandon him
Show More
Caught on video: Firefighters rescue family from burning apartment
Embiid scores 45, 76ers beat Pacers to pull even in Atlantic
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
Family of teen shooting victim moved to Philly just 2 years ago
Legislators propose later start time for NJ high schools
More TOP STORIES News