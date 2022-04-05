caught on video

Caught on video: Firefighters rescue family during blaze at Millville, New Jersey apartment

Officials said because the fire was in the hallway, the family's only escape route was through the windows.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Caught on video: Firefighters rescue family from burning apartment

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A ladder rescue during a fire in Millville, New Jersey earlier this week was caught on video.

The cell phone video, recorded by a neighbor, shows two firefighters bring a family of four to safety on Monday morning when an apartment building caught fire just after midnight.

"I was very anxious," said firefighter Kevin Hall. "But I also reverted back to my training and told myself, 'Keep yourself calm.'"

Hall was one of two firefighters on the ladder in the 100 block of North High Street.

Two adults and two small children were desperate for rescue as smoke seeped from the windows.

Officials said because the fire was in the hallway, the family's only escape route was through the windows.

"There was heavy fire," said Fire Chief Michael Lippincott. "Smoke and heat in the hallway which was blocking access and egress from the apartment units."

As anxious as Hall was, he said his focus was to keep the children calm.

"You tell them, it's ok, we're here to help you," explained Hall, an 11 year veteran of the department. "We're going to get you out of here. Specifically, with the little girl, I told her to hold on tight to me and don't let go. And she said 'OK.' And that's what we did."

All four family members were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released.

Hall says he's done this many times in training, but this was his first real ladder rescue.

"It makes me feel very proud and happy to have assisted them in making sure their lives were spared and that the outcome was positive," said Hall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire chief said the family bought themselves more time that night, by keeping their doors closed so the fire didn't spread faster.

"If they hadn't checked the door for heat first and then opened the door, they may not have been able to close the door," said Lippincott. "And even if they were able to close the door, some products of combustion and smoke may have gotten into the apartment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
millvillenew jersey newsfireapartment firecaught on videofirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
CA hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
Buddy the cat headed to a foster home after vicious attack
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast
TOP STORIES
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
Singer, Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell dies at 79
AccuWeather: Tracking two rounds of rain
Mother of teen shooting victim: 'I need to know what happened'
La Salle to hire Fran Dunphy as men's basketball coach: Sources
4-year-old dies after being shot by 2-year-old brother in Chester
Philly zoo among those hiding birds as avian flu spreads across US
Show More
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Philly-based program aims to increase number of Black male teachers
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
Date set for 2022 Atlantic City Airshow
Sunken boat located after life jackets wash ashore
More TOP STORIES News