Federal Donuts opening new shop at The Terrace at 18th on Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular Philadelphia eatery is heading to one of the city's most iconic locations.Federal Donuts posted on social media it is building a new store along the Ben Franklin Parkway.The company's 10th store will be located on the ground floor of The Terrace on 18th, which is replacing the Embassy Suites, at 1776 Ben Franklin Parkway."This will be our 10th shop and our biggest yet, featuring a raised patio for taking in primo views of the city while enjoying your coffee, donuts, & chicken," the post read.Federal Donuts hopes to open the new location sometime late summer.Victory Brewing Company is also opening a massive new restaurant at that same location.