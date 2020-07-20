Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at New Jersey home, sources say

The son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas was killed, and her husband was shot at their home in North Brunswick, sources tell ABC News.
By Eyewitness News
NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- The son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas was killed, and her husband was wounded in a shooting at their home in North Brunswick on Sunday, sources tell ABC News.

Judge Salas' husband, criminal defense attorney Mark Anderl, is in stable condition at the hospital after undergoing surgery, said North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack.

Judge Salas, the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, was not hurt. It is not clear who was the intended target.

Officials say the suspect remains at large.

Investigators say someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to law enforcement sources. Salas' son opened the door and was immediately shot. Her husband was then shot multiple times.

Mayor Womack said Salas was home at the time of the shooting, but was in another area of the house.

The investigation is being led by the FBI. The New Jersey State Police, North Brunswick Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office are also involved.

The FBI released a statement Sunday night saying, "The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We are looking for one subject and ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information please call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001. We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available."

Judge Salas has received threats in the past, sources say.

Authorities are investigating whether there is any connection between those prior threats and the shooting or whether it involved the husband's work as a criminal defense attorney.
