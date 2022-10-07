Person fatally shot at FedEx distribution center near Philadelphia International Airport

The shooting is being investigated as a possible workplace violence incident.

Officials said there is no threat to the community and the shooting is being investigated as a possible workplace violence incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was fatally shot Friday afternoon at the FedEx distribution center near the Philadelphia International Airport.

The shooting happened at the Cargo City facility in Tinicum, Pennsylvania.

Officials said there is no threat to the community and the shooting is being investigated as a possible workplace violence incident.

Additional details about the victim or what led up to the shooting were not available.

Following the shooting, a FedEx spokesperson issued a statement saying the company is shocked and cooperating with authorities.

"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. We are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities. Please refer any additional questions at this time to local law enforcement," the statement said.