Driver survives fiery crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver survived a fiery crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.
It happened at Crossroads Drive and Kuser Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Hamilton Township police said the driver lost control, left the roadway and hit a utility pole, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle.
Investigators said the driver managed to escape the wreckage unscathed.
There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
