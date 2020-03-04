Traffic

Driver survives fiery crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver survived a fiery crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

It happened at Crossroads Drive and Kuser Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Hamilton Township police said the driver lost control, left the roadway and hit a utility pole, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver managed to escape the wreckage unscathed.

There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
