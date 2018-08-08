Fight inside Brooklyn nail salon ends in several arrests

Viral video shows an all out brawl at a nail salon in Brooklyn, New York.Surveillance and cellphone footage of the incident shows two workers hitting customers with broomsticks.It started when a customer said she wasn't happy with her eyebrow wax.The manager waived the fee, but insisted the woman and her grandmother still needed to pay for their pedicures.They claimed they had already paid.The fight ended with several arrests and a protest outside the salon.------